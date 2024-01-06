First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Reduced by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.34. 808,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

