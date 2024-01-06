Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $13,856.15 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $13,856.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,832.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,465 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $20,364.75.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,931 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $6,140.58.

On Friday, December 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,515,747 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $4,092,516.90.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $11,382.25.

On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $132,334.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,132.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Shares of FPH opened at $3.02 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in Five Point by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 58,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Five Point by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,524,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Five Point by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 583,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Five Point by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

