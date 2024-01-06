Flagstone Financial Management Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

