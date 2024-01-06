Flagstone Financial Management Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Flagstone Financial Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,982 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 26.0% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $56,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

