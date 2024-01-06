Flagstone Financial Management Has $6.60 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flagstone Financial Management owned about 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,676,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after buying an additional 171,380 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after buying an additional 224,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,061,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

