Flagstone Financial Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Flagstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.2% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after acquiring an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,850,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,485,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

