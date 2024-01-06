Flagstone Financial Management Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flagstone Financial Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

