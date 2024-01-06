Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 71.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,573,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,180,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.