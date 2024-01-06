Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,927 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 44,377,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,183,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

