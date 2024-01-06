Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 126,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 88,998 shares.The stock last traded at $56.56 and had previously closed at $56.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile



Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

