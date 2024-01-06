Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Formula One Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $62.24. 716,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,399. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get Our Latest Report on FWONK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Formula One Group Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.