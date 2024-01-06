Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.94

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.94 and traded as high as C$55.67. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.29, with a volume of 959,433 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.93.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 3.1618329 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

