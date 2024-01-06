Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. 1,257,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.