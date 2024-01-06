Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 792,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FSM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,124. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.