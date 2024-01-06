Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.