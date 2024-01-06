Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
