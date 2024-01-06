FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Trading Down 3.3%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 305,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 781,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOXO Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOXO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FOXO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

