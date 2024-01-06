Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.90

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.67), with a volume of 454632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.66).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £148.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,646.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.45.

Insider Transactions at Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 27,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,313.80 ($15,680.38). Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

