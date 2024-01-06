FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.41

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.41 and traded as high as $59.49. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $59.15, with a volume of 13,023 shares changing hands.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.