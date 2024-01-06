Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,177,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $135,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.