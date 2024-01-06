Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Raised to $44.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Galapagos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.3 %

GLPG opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.32. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 735.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

