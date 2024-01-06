Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $747,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
