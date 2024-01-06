Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) COO Brandon John Moore Sells 26,623 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

