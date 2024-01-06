GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $255.93

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.93 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 273.80 ($3.49). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.40), with a volume of 286,058 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on GB Group from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on GB Group from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 375 ($4.78) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 344 ($4.38).

GB Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a market cap of £674.89 million, a P/E ratio of -387.25, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.35.

In related news, insider David ward purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($29,415.51). 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Further Reading

