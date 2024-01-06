GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.