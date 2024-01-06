GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,218 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. 2,302,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,922. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

