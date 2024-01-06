General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GD opened at $253.83 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

