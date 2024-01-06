General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.