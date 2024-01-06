General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

GE opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $129.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

