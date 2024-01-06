Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

GNTX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 1,519,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,085. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

