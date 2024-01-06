Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 346.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

GPC stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

