George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$193.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

George Weston Stock Up 0.0 %

In other George Weston news, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,153. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WN opened at C$163.63 on Friday. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$183.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$161.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of C$18.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that George Weston will post 12.3684211 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

