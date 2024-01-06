Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) versus Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Head to Head Survey

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Images and Global Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million 2.24 -$77.55 million ($0.11) -46.82 Global Payments $8.98 billion 3.70 $111.49 million $3.34 38.14

Profitability

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Getty Images and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images -4.63% -0.54% -0.13% Global Payments 9.23% 11.28% 5.33%

Risk & Volatility

Getty Images has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Getty Images and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Global Payments 1 5 19 0 2.72

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of $6.18, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Global Payments has a consensus target price of $143.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Global Payments.

Summary

Global Payments beats Getty Images on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, human capital management, and payroll. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, and account payables and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. The Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend and other brands. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

