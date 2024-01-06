GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

