GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $32.30 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

