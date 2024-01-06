Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

