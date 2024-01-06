Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.92

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 159916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 93.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.08. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
