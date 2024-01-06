Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLBE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.36.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

