Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 540,000 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

