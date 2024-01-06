Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 13.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $403,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 614.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 456,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. 344,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

