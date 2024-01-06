GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.