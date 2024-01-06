GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 15,970 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 428,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 79,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.57. 5,078,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,128. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

