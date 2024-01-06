GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 20,343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 150,211,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,133,000 after buying an additional 7,120,038 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,250,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after buying an additional 159,086 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,564,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 277,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 34,984 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,034. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

