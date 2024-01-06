GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

BX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

