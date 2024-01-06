GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 26.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 331,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,920 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 485,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

