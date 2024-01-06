GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 133 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.51. 2,577,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,103. The company has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average is $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

