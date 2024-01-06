GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 232 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,289,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,567,000.

NOBL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 720,883 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

