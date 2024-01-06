GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 301 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.50. The company had a trading volume of 701,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.