GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 333 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,844 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,975. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

