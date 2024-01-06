GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 441 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,319. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,746 shares of company stock worth $50,181,294. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

