GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 672 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $301.39. The stock had a trading volume of 964,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.